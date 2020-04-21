Menu
Paramedics assisted a man who was injured after being struck on the head by hail during last Sunday’s storms.
Man injured by hail head knock recovers at home

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st Apr 2020 3:06 PM
A MAN who was injured after being struck on the head by hail during last Sunday’s storms in Central Queensland is recovering at home.

There were reports the 71-year-old had “serious bleeding” after the incident which occurred about 3.45pm on Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park, near Yeppoon.

The man was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital on Sunday where he received treatment and he was discharged later that day.

Queensland Health was not able to provide details on treatment received due to patient confidentiality.

The storms which rolled through Central Queensland on Sunday afternoon dumped hailstones as big as cricket balls in some places and caused widespread damage.

