Paramedics were called to a buggy rollover at Moranbah on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s was hospitalised after a buggy rollover on a dirt track at Moranbah.

He suffered a hand injury when the incident occurred off Sarchedon Drive about 4.15pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.