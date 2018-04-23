Man injured, hospitalised in Rocky service station assault

An incident occurred this morning at a service station on Lakes Creek Road in North Rockhampton.

AN ASSAULT and a street altercation happened within minutes of each other on nearby streets in Rockhampton this morning. One incident left a man injured.

A man in his 50s was being treated by paramedics at Lakes Creek Servo on Lakes Creek Rd after an alleged assault around 9.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman later confirmed the man was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital stable with facial injuries.

Shortly before the incident, there was an altercation on a nearby street in which an object was thrown from one car at another's windscreen.

Both cars were travelling in opposite directions along Rodboro St about 9.28am when it appears the male driver of a silver vehicle threw the object at the windscreen of a woman blue/purple Lancer.

The woman driver pulled into Ellis St, before the male driver U-turned and pulled up near her.

The man exited the vehicle and yelled something before the woman drove off, shortly followed by the male driver who appeared to have a female passenger. Ellis St intersects with Lakes Creek Rd near Lakes Creek Servo.

It is unknown at this time whether the two incidents are related.

Two police vehicles and one ambulance were still on scene with the man.