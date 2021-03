A man was taken to hospital after falling about 3m at Hastings St in Noosa overnight. Picture: David Clark

A man was taken to hospital after falling about 3m at Hastings St in Noosa overnight. Picture: David Clark

A man was injured in Noosa overnight when he fell about 3m in Hastings St.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 11.29pm Friday.

They treated him for facial injuries before taking him to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.