Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Man injured in buggy roll-over south of Rockhampton

23rd Dec 2018 2:20 PM

2.20PM: A SPOKESPERSON for the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed a patient was transported to hospital following a buggy rollover south of Rockhampton.

A 52-year-old male was transported to hospital with a "moderate soft tissue injury” following the incident.

Initial reports from the crash at the intersection of Calliope River Rd and Mount Stowe Rd suggested the man was bleeding from his leg.

1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of an ATV roll-over at the intersection of Calliope River Rd and Mount Stowe Rd, south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggested a man in his 50s had cut his leg in the incident, but more recent reports suggest his leg had been crushed.

It is believed the man is bleeding heavily as a result of the crash.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CHRISTMAS SHOCK: House fire in Rocky suburb

    CHRISTMAS SHOCK: House fire in Rocky suburb

    News UPDATE: IT wasn't the fire next door that woke one Frenchville resident up at 6am this morning, it was the panicked knocking of two young girls

    UPDATE: SES crews kept busy as storms cause damage to homes

    premium_icon UPDATE: SES crews kept busy as storms cause damage to homes

    Environment Rockhampton homes inundated with water pouring through roofs.

    Holding up a house of cards for troubled builder

    premium_icon Holding up a house of cards for troubled builder

    News DAVE Woolley stakes reputation for the company that owes him $90,000

    CQ OP Results: Hard work pays off for Kimberley

    premium_icon CQ OP Results: Hard work pays off for Kimberley

    Education "I feel incredibly proud of myself".

    Local Partners