Man injured in buggy roll-over south of Rockhampton

2.20PM: A SPOKESPERSON for the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed a patient was transported to hospital following a buggy rollover south of Rockhampton.

A 52-year-old male was transported to hospital with a "moderate soft tissue injury” following the incident.

Initial reports from the crash at the intersection of Calliope River Rd and Mount Stowe Rd suggested the man was bleeding from his leg.

1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of an ATV roll-over at the intersection of Calliope River Rd and Mount Stowe Rd, south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggested a man in his 50s had cut his leg in the incident, but more recent reports suggest his leg had been crushed.

It is believed the man is bleeding heavily as a result of the crash.

More to come.