Man injured in scooter crash on highway
PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash involving a scooter this afternoon where a man was injured.
Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the crash around 2km south of the Yeppen roundabout on the Bruce Hwy at 12.40pm.
Witnesses from the scene reported the scooter was towing an advertisement trailer on the highway when a truck drove past and the draft blew him off balance.
A man reportedly had a fractured ankle and scrapes to a large area of his body after the crash in the south-bound lane.
One lane is reportedly open.