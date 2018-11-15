Menu
A scooter and car have collided on the Bruce Highway just past the Yeppen bridge.
Man injured in scooter crash on highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Nov 2018 1:02 PM

PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash involving a scooter this afternoon where a man was injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the crash around 2km south of the Yeppen roundabout on the Bruce Hwy at 12.40pm.

The scooter was carting an advertisement trailer the driver was blown off by a passing truck.
Witnesses from the scene reported the scooter was towing an advertisement trailer on the highway when a truck drove past and the draft blew him off balance.

The scooter was carting an advertisement trailer the driver was blown off by a passing truck.
A man reportedly had a fractured ankle and scrapes to a large area of his body after the crash in the south-bound lane.

One lane is reportedly open.

