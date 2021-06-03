Man injured in CQ mine truck rollover

The Byerwen mine site in the Bowen Basin

UPDATE 3.50PM: Multiple emergency crews are expected to arrive at a Central Queensland mine site within the next hour, following a reported truck rollover.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one man was reported to be injured at the Byerwen mine near Glenden, located about 200 kilometres west of Mackay

A spokesman said several police units were en route to the scene after the incident occurred about 2.20pm.

It is understood units from Moranbah and Mackay are among those attending.

Byerwen mine is an open cut hard coking coal operation which employs about 430 people.

The QCoal owned Byerwen mine is located 20km west of Glenden in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

More to come.

