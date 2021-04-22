Menu
Emergency crews are on their way to a crash on the Capricorn Highway near Comet.
News

Man injured in crash on Capricorn Highway near Comet

Kristen Booth
22nd Apr 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:30 PM
UPDATE 1.30PM: A man has sustained minor scrapes and abrasions following a single vehicle rollover near Comet.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man refused transport to hospital and instead opted to visit his local GP.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash along the Capricorn Highway about 5km out of Comet.

The incident was called in about 12.15pm, with initial reports suggesting one person suffered minor injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

More to come.

