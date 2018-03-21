Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service morning task to Balcomba.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service morning task to Balcomba. Contributed ROK210318rescue2
News

Man injured in freak horse accident on property

21st Mar 2018 11:16 AM

A MAN suffered serious head and facial injuries in a freak horse accident on a property 85km west of Rockhampton yesterday.

The incident occurred when the 31-year-old's horse, which was tied to timber rails, reared back and lifted the railing from the posts.

The railing then came into contact with the man's head and upper body causing suspected serious head and facial injuries.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service morning task to Balcomba.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service morning task to Balcomba. Contributed ROK210318rescue1

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the property in the Balcomba area about 9.10am.

Upon arrival to the scene the on board critical care paramedic and doctor treated and stabilised the patient for his suspected fractured eye socket injuries before he was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital for further medical treatment.

racq capricorn helicopter rescue service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Yeppoon parents' desperate bid to give son, 2, a better life

Yeppoon parents' desperate bid to give son, 2, a better life

News HEARTBREAKING: Months after Jayce was born his parents watched him struggle to thrive... then they received the dreaded diagnosis.

  • 21st Mar 2018 10:51 AM
Close Livingstone by-election separated by 101 votes

Close Livingstone by-election separated by 101 votes

Council News Meetcop turned surf instructor Pat Eastwood, in the Livingstone lead

'World-first' surf just months away at CQ wave pool

'World-first' surf just months away at CQ wave pool

News SURFING boss goes in-depth as huge project nears opening

Rocky's riverside to come alive with event to lure thousands

Rocky's riverside to come alive with event to lure thousands

Whats On Capricorn Food & Wine to return after generating $600K locally

Local Partners