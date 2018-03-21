Man injured in freak horse accident on property

A MAN suffered serious head and facial injuries in a freak horse accident on a property 85km west of Rockhampton yesterday.

The incident occurred when the 31-year-old's horse, which was tied to timber rails, reared back and lifted the railing from the posts.

The railing then came into contact with the man's head and upper body causing suspected serious head and facial injuries.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service morning task to Balcomba. Contributed ROK210318rescue1

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the property in the Balcomba area about 9.10am.

Upon arrival to the scene the on board critical care paramedic and doctor treated and stabilised the patient for his suspected fractured eye socket injuries before he was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital for further medical treatment.