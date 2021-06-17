Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the crash. Picture: Bev Lacey
Man injured in multi-vehicle ‘nose-to-tail’ crash on highway

Aden Stokes
17th Jun 2021 9:30 AM
A man has been taken to hospital after three vehicles collided “nose-to-tail” on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Bruce Highway and Burnett Highway intersection about 8.20am.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, all persons were out of their vehicles when emergency services arrived on the scene and two of the vehicles had been removed from the roadway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were waiting for the last vehicle to be towed and confirmed all lanes of the Bruce Highway were open to traffic.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

The spokesman said other people involved had declined transport to hospital.

