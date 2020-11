A man was taken to hospital after a quad bike accident in Swanbank on Monday night.

A man was taken to hospital after a quad bike accident in Swanbank on Monday night.

A MAN was injured in a quad bike accident in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics transported him to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a pelvic injury after the incident on a private property in Swanbank at 7.30pm Monday.

A woman was also taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury after a crash on Newhill Dr and Redbank Plains Rd in Redbank Plains.

The crash happened at 10.30pm.