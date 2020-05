A MAN is recovering from injuries received in a small explosion on a boat in the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on Saturday night.

The man in his 60s, received minor burns to face, head and chest in the explosion about 8.20pm at a location off Reaney Street near the Fitzroy Bridge.

He was transported by Queensland Ambulance Service to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

No information was available on how the explosion occurred.

