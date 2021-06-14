Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright.
Emergency services were called to a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright.
Breaking

Man injured in ‘serious’ bus and pedestrian incident

Maddie Manwaring
Eden Boyd
,
13th Jun 2021 5:45 PM | Updated: 14th Jun 2021 4:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man has been rushed to hospital after he was injured in a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was taken in a serious condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Emergency services were called to a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright. Picture: Maddie Manwaring
Emergency services were called to a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright. Picture: Maddie Manwaring

A police officer on scene said the man's condition had changed to critical but stable and he was presumed to be in his 60s.

Traffic diversions are still in place on David Low Way.

EARLIER:

Paramedics are at the scene of a reported bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one man was currently being treated for suspected head and ankle injuries.

The incident happened on Andrew Street and David Low Way about 4.40pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were made aware of the incident at about 4.50pm and an off-duty officer was on scene.

Diversions are in place on David Low Way and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bus and pedestrian incident point arkwright
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Morning Bulletin

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Morning Bulletin

        News For 160 years, we’ve covered the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

        • 14th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
        LETTERS: Robodebt scheme's dark history in welfare culture

        Premium Content LETTERS: Robodebt scheme's dark history in welfare culture

        News Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Palmer to be invested with an Order of Australia Medal

        Premium Content Palmer to be invested with an Order of Australia Medal

        News The retired solicitor said his passion for working in the community grew out of...

        CQ education consultant awarded AM for transformative career

        Premium Content CQ education consultant awarded AM for transformative career

        News “I would particularly like to encourage [young women] to value education, and if...