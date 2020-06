WOLFANG CRASH: Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

WOLFANG CRASH: Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

A MAN has been injured in a serious crash north of Clermont.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Huntley Road, Wolfang just before 7pm.

It is understood the man is unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency services were still on their way to the scene at 7.15pm.

More to come.