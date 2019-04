A man has suffered leg and head injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle rollover near Baree. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

ONE man has suffered leg and head injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle rollover near Baree.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) were called to the bottom of Razorback Rd to attend to the patient.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were preparing to take the man to Rockhampton Hospital.