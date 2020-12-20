Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
Crime

Man injured in ‘targeted’ machete attack

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
20th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was attacked with a machete and left with wounds to his hand and leg.

The attack on the 34-year-old happened at home on Anne St, Chinderah about 11.15pm on Friday.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were alerted by the attack after the man was taken to the Tweed Hospital with a wounded hand and leg.

A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.
A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.

A police spokesman said it was later realised he had been hit with a machete, or similar, and had non-life threatening injuries.

"It is believed this was a targeted assault with the alleged offenders known to the victim," he said.

He said police latter stopped a Toyota van at Ewingsdale, near Byron Bay. They arrested three men and another two fled on foot.

A weapon was recovered and the van was seized. Investigations continue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage of the incident at 11.15pm on Friday, December 18 to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crimestoppers.

 

 

 

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man injured in 'targeted' machete attack

crime editors picks gold coast machete attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ

        Premium Content Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ

        Cycling & MTB ‘It really adds to the appeal of coming to the region to ride mountain bikes.’

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man in hospital after snake bite

        Breaking A man in his 60s was bitten by a snake that was ‘brown in colour’.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Dashi Dash racers at Callaghan Park

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Dashi Dash racers at Callaghan Park

        News Pint-sized pups battle it out at LJ Hooker’s Dashi Dash; see the cuties here.

        Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree

        Breaking Two people have been injured after crashing into a tree off a CQ highway.