Paramedics attended a truck rollover in Lotus Creek this morning.

Paramedics attended a truck rollover in Lotus Creek this morning. Bev Lacey

A MAN was injured this morning as his truck rolled in Lotus Creek, north of Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports the crash happened on Marlborough Sarina and Tierawoomba roads about 5.35am.

Paramedics transported a man suffering back pain to the Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the vehicle was travelling northbound at the time of the crash.