Man injured in two-car crash into light pole on Cap Coast

PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash on the Capricorn Coast last night where one man was injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Emu Park Rd around 11.29pm where two cars crashed into a light pole at an intersection.

The light pole became dislodged and blocked the road which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services quickly removed.

All people involved in the crash were out of the vehicles when emergency crews arrived.

A man was taken to Yeppoon Hospital for observations.

The scene was left in the hands of Queensland Police Service.