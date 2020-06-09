Man injured in two-vehicle Bruce Highway smash

A man in his 30s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

A MAN was injured last night after two cars collided on the Bruce Highway, south of Rockhampton.

A 11.06pm, emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the highway about 1km south of Old Coach Rd, Marmor.

Two fire crews, as well as police and paramedics were on scene.

One of the vehicles was found on its side on the highway, while the other was off the road.

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions until about 12.30am.

Two people were assessed at the scene, including a man in his 30s with spinal precautions.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The second person assessed declined hospital transportation.