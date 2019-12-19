Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO complaints have been made after a man was taken to Emerald Hospital last night following an alleged three-person brawl in a hotel carpark.

At 11.45pm, police were called to reports of a disturbance in a hotel carpark on Clermont St, Emerald.

Three men were allegedly involved in a physical fight, which resulted in a 30-year-old man receiving multiple wounds.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.47pm and treated the man for a cut lip and head injury. He was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

No complaints have been made.

emerald queensland ambulance service queensland police service tmbcrime wounding
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your belongings and leave’.”

        Single mum’s Christmas saviour saves her from food emergency

        premium_icon Single mum’s Christmas saviour saves her from food emergency

        News ‘It’s not something I thought would ever happen’

        Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        premium_icon Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        News Petria and Greg Stack lost everything they owned after their house was engulfed in...

        First bridge opens as Bruce Hwy project reaches milestone

        premium_icon First bridge opens as Bruce Hwy project reaches milestone

        News The bridge is one of four in the $121 million-dollar project.