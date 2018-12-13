Man 'invited police to fight him', court hears

The man will fight all of the charges brought against him.

A MAN accused of planning to attack police with a wooden post and other violent offences has been remanded in custody.

Daniel Jonathon Mole, 26, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Mr Mole is facing a host of charges from December 4 and 8, all of which he's pleaded not guilty to.

On December 4, police allege they were called to a Casino address after reports Mr Mole had assaulted a woman.

The woman then told police she was not assaulted by the accused.

Officers left the area and could hear the accused "yelling and screaming outside his residence abusing and swearing at police", according to court documents.

Police have alleged they approached the accused again after residents, alerted by the noise, left their homes to see what was happening.

Mr Mole was allegedly "aggressive" towards the officers and "invited police to fight him".

The accused walked inside his home briefly, then allegedly returned and exposed his penis in full view of police and other residents.

He allegedly punched his letter box and a "for sale" sign, before pulling a wooden stake from the sign.

"It appeared at this time the accused intended on using this pole to assault police," police alleged in their account of the incident.

Police used a Taser on Mr Mole before arresting and charging him with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, using offensive language in a public place and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

Mr Mole was then on bail when he allegedly attended a Casino property wielding an axe and threatened and assaulted members of a family living there.

For this incident, he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear and destroying or damaging property.

Court documents indicate he broke three windows at the home.

Mr Mole's solicitor Stephen Bolt applied for bail on his clients behalf, but it was refused by Magistrate David Heilpern.

He said while Mr Mole would defend the charges, it was an "overwhelmingly strong" prosecution case.

"Imprisonment is inevitable if he's convicted of these offences," Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Heilpern ordered a full police brief to be filed by January 28, 2019 and he adjourned the matter to February 11.

Mr Mole is expected to appear via video link on that date.

Mr Mole, dressed in prison greens, waved to a supporter in the public gallery as he was taken into custody.