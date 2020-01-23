Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A single vehicle crash at Mt Pleasant resulted in criminal charges.
A single vehicle crash at Mt Pleasant resulted in criminal charges.
News

Man involved in hit and run, and then assault

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 6:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 41 YEAR-old man has been involved in a hit and run and hours later an assault in North Rockhampton.

The hit and run was reported at an address on Rachel Dr, Parkhurst at 11.35pm Wednesday night.

A Subaru vehicle left the road and hit a parked trailer.

A 41 year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and failure to comply with the duties of a driver.

For these charges, he will appear in Rockhampton court on February 11.

It has then been reported around 6am, after he was released from the watchouse, the man has then assaulted a 69 year-old man on Belmont Rd, Glenlee.

The victim has been unable to get up and the offender has a cut on his hand.

There were also reports of a two year-old male on scene.

Upon paramedics arrival the pair refused transport and police were stood down.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        premium_icon Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        News Lauga: What's the hold up to this 1500 job project? A decision by the Commonwealth Minister was due on June 24, 2019

        ‘It has been a pleasure’: CQ doctor retires after 44 years

        premium_icon ‘It has been a pleasure’: CQ doctor retires after 44 years

        Health ‘It’s been a great privilege to look after all of those people and it’ll be very...

        Girls fine-tune skills at Brisbane Heat clinic

        premium_icon Girls fine-tune skills at Brisbane Heat clinic

        Sport ‘When we planned it we would have been happy with 10 so to get 30 is just...

        Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

        premium_icon Gig Guide: what’s on when and where

        News Catch some of the region’s hottest live acts and other music events this weekend...