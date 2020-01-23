Man involved in hit and run, and then assault

A 41 YEAR-old man has been involved in a hit and run and hours later an assault in North Rockhampton.

The hit and run was reported at an address on Rachel Dr, Parkhurst at 11.35pm Wednesday night.

A Subaru vehicle left the road and hit a parked trailer.

A 41 year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and failure to comply with the duties of a driver.

For these charges, he will appear in Rockhampton court on February 11.

It has then been reported around 6am, after he was released from the watchouse, the man has then assaulted a 69 year-old man on Belmont Rd, Glenlee.

The victim has been unable to get up and the offender has a cut on his hand.

There were also reports of a two year-old male on scene.

Upon paramedics arrival the pair refused transport and police were stood down.