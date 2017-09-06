Man allegedly involved in one of CQ's largest drug busts granted bail

ONE of the men netted in the George St McDonalds drive-thru early last month in arguably CQ's largest drug bust, was granted bail yesterday.

Steven Thanh Phong Tran, 35, from Doolandella (outer Brisbane suburb) was alleged to be driving a vehicle on its way to Brisbane when it was raided by Rockhampton police at 2.30am on August 1, 2017.

Acting on a tip-off, police allegedly seized 5kg of methampethamine (ice) with an estimated street value of $2 million.

AFTER A TIP OFF: Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs2

Tran was seeking bail after being charged with one count each of possess tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in part 2 and possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1 drug, quantity of it exceeding schedule 4.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden opposed granting bail to the defendant given the seriousness of the matter with a large quantity of schedule one drugs and cash seized.

She conceded that Tran was a "clean skin" with no criminal history, possibly lured into driving with a significant financial incentive, and these matters would take a lengthy period of time to be resolved in the courts.

TruNarc testing device shows drug to be Methamphetamine. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs3

Appearing on behalf of his client, criminal defence solicitor Terry Morgans said his client had already been in custody in Capricornia Correctional Centre for 36 days.

Mr Morgans said his client had significant ties to the state and wasn't a flight risk given he lacked a criminal history, was married with a two-year-old child, was paying off a mortgage and running his own business.

"My client is a mature man, he was born in Australia and is willing to surrender his passport," Mr Morgans said.

"My client could be subject to a range of bail conditions that could satisfactorily ameliorate any risks caused by his release."

ICE CONFIRMED: Plain clothes constable Larissa Glacken uses a trunarc to test drug. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs6

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow granted bail with strict conditions including a sizeable surety of $50,000.

Tran was ordered to report to the police station every week day, to surrender his passport, to not apply for a passport and not go within 100m of an international airport.

He was also told not to communicate with any witnesses or his co-accused.

The case is set to be mentioned again in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 21.

Ms Marsden said an evidence brief was being prepared for the case to be handed up to the District Court.

Trans's co-accused, Adon Minh Nguyen, had his initial bail application denied in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last month.

However, it was eventually granted in the Brisbane Supreme Court on August 22 with strict reporting conditions and a surety of $250,000.