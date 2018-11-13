Man jailed after samurai sword stab attack

A man was stabbed with a samurai sword at a Coast caravan park.

ARMED with an ornamental samurai sword down the back of his pants, a Nambour man smashed his way into a caravan park home and stabbed a man during a struggle.

Jonathon Maxwell Gassan, 50, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to wounding and enter dwelling with intent by break yesterday.

The court heard on July 5, 2017 Gassan went to his victim's home at the Kulangoor Caravan Park following a dispute about a debt.

After Gassan broke in through the door, his victim armed himself with a cane cutter knife and a scuffle ensued.

During the fight, Gassan stabbed the man in his left ribs who then grabbed the samurai sword and bent it.

Gassan grabbed a nearby machete and the pair took the fight outside before a neighbour intervened and told them the behaviour wouldn't be tolerated in the park.

During an interview with police at the Nambour station, Gassan said he didn't remember stabbing the man, but it was possible it happened.

The court heard Gassan had a violent criminal history, although he hadn't been before the courts for six years.

In 2002, Gassan threw rocks at his neighbour's dog then when they asked him to stop he grabbed his penis and moved his hand up and down.

He then pulled his pants down and showed the complainant his penis in a fit of rage.

Gassan has also previously threatened to shoot his nephew in the head and harassed his neighbours with an axe.

Defence barrister David Crews admitted his client had an "appalling" criminal history, but noted he'd never been imprisoned before.

Mr Crews said Gassan suffered from depression and was had been living in a room above a pub for about a year.

Judge David Andrews noted Gassan had tried to deal with his anger management issues through counselling sessions.

He ordered Gassan to three years' imprisonment for each offence to be served concurrently.

Gassan will be released on parole on November 11, 2019.