Man jailed as police uncover garage filled with stolen gear

A GARAGE full of stolen items from power tools to toilet seats, fridges, lawnmowers, bicycles, flood lights and many more items were discovered at a Gracemere address in April.

A man charged with receiving tainted property and theft charges as a result of the find was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 8, pleading guilty to 26 charges.

Nathan Travis Barry Austin, 24, received a nine-month prison term, to be suspended after serving three months (parole on January 8, 2021) and operational for two years.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Austin and a co-accused attended Rockhampton Heavy Towing on April 18, 2020, at 4.30pm in a ute and cut a large hole in the fence for the vehicle to drive through.

He said they reversed the ute in and attached a custom made camper trailer worth $15,000 which also housed a quad bike worth $8,000.

Mr Fox said days later, police attended Austin’s Benjamin Drive residence and Austin was there with a large amount of tainted and stolen property which filled the entire garage.

He said the camper trailer and quad bike were located at another address when Austin took police to the location.

Mr Fox said Austin told police he had received many of the items from another person who was unemployed.

“The items stolen are items that are commonly swapped for drugs,” he said.

He said the co-accused was sentenced for this and received an 18 month prison term.

Mr Fox said Austin broke into not-for-profit organisation The Salvation Army between March 17-26, broke into a shipping container on the property using bolt cutters and stole two lawnmowers.

Austin was intercepted by police at 1.50am on April 20 at a BP petrol station and was found in possession of two small bags of methamphetamines, scales, cut straw, clip-seal bag, a magnetic box and two glass pipes.

Austin also received tainted property including car detailing equipment, bicycles, toilet seat, power tools, a fridge, floodlights, chainsaw and a hand trolley.

He stole Makita tools on April 2.

Defence lawyer David Mills said Austin had three children with his partner and had worked at Port Alma Salt Works and other labouring jobs, but was between jobs at the time of sentencing.

“He had lost his job at Port Alma,” Mr Mills said.

“He was trying to support his young family.

“He and his partner had separated for a short while.

“He does have a drug problem.”

Magistrate Cameron Press said to steal from an organisation that endeavoured to help disadvantage, financially struggling families along with drug and alcohol addicts, was “truly disappointing”.

“It (camper trailer offence) was clearly premeditated because you cut the fence,” he said.