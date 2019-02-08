Man jailed for assaulting and choking two partners

Matthias Adams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on February 5 to three counts of common assault, one of choking, one of stealing and one of breach of bail.

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for assaulting and choking two partners many times in two months.

The first assault took place as Adams and his then 17-year-old girlfriend of 18 months were walking back from a party on April 14, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said Adams accused the girl of having an affair.

She told him to go away but he stayed with her and when they arrived home, he punched her twice in the face, kicked her multiple times, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her around the room.

She said he then choked her until she couldn't breathe and continued punching her in the face, threatening to kill her.

The victim was 17 years old at the time of the choking assault.

She managed to run away and get assistance.

Ms Jones said the second assault charge arose after Adams pushed and punched his partner of five years in the face on May 7, 2017.

She said the third incident was with that same victim after an argument while Adams was drunk and swore at her.

Ms Jones said he tried to grab the one-year-old child sitting in the victim's lap, but failed.

She said he then punched her in the cheek and she lost her grip on the child, so he grabbed the baby and left.

Adams stole a vodka bottle and failed to report to police while on bail.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Adams had been exposed to domestic violence and alcohol abuse growing up, with his father jailed many times for assaulting his mother.

"When he does drink, it's in the form of binge drinking,” he said.

"He wants to change his behaviour and be a good role model for his now three-year-old son.”

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren sentenced Adams to three years prison with parole release on February 19, 2019.