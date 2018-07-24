Menu
GUILTY: Nathan Freeman has pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges.
Man jailed for failing to appear on assault charges

Kerri-Anne Mesner
24th Jul 2018 6:28 AM
A MAN accused of assaulting a women at a party at his house in 2016 told police she had been having sex with a man in the toilet which he thought was disrespectful towards him.

Nathan Charles Albury John Freeman, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges of failing to appear in court and applied for bail for two assault charges, one attempted to enter a restricted area with alcohol, one assault occasioning bodily harm and one of possessing alcohol in a restricted area.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Freeman was picked up by police on July 17 after failing to appear four times for these charges and he had been convicted six times for prior failing to appear charges.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Freeman, who has worked at the Woorabinda Pastoral Company since 2013, had missed his court appearances due to working in remote areas.

Ms King said Freeman also had prior convictions for assault occasioning bodily harm, breaching community service orders, breaching probation orders and breaching bail conditions.

She said Freeman allegedly banged on the toilet door and told her to leave the party and when she exited the room, he hit her on the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground where he continued to assault her.

"He told police he was angry because she was engaging in sexual activity with a male in the toilet which he felt was disrespectful,” Ms King said.

Mr Ramirez conceded the evidence against Freeman was strong, but told the court there were concerns about his 'confession' and about whether he just went along with what was being put to him versus admittance.

The court heard the only witness was the victim herself.

Freeman was ordered to spend time in prison until August 2, when he will be released on parole, for the failing to appear charges.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale granted Freeman bail for the outstanding charges.

