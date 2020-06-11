Menu
The man punched his partner of more than 30 years in the mouth.
Crime

Man jailed for punching partner in the mouth

Jack Evans
11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A 53-YEAR-OLD Woorabinda man faced court on June 1 for beaching a domestic violence order, while on parole for breaching another, by punching his partner of more than 30 years in the mouth on May 13, 2020.

The court heard the man’s long history of similar dealings with the aggrieved.

The incident occurred during the COVID-19 lockdown period in Woorabinda.

The man’s defence said the offender planned to return to prior employment as a station hand in Baralaba.

They said it would be a good opportunity for him to ‘dry up’ as many of the offenders prior offences, including the latter, had stemmed from alcoholism.

Magistrate Cameron Press weighed up an early guilty plea and good job prospects against the mans long, repetitive criminal history and his issues with alcohol.

The man was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of August 3.

“Stay away from the grog and put your energy into your work” Magistrate Press told the offender.

After the sentencing, Magistrate Press told the offender oof the importance of keeping Woorabinda a dry community to mitigate many issues, including domestic voilence.

