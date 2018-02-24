Man jailed over Midgee cannabis car haul bust

Scott Jasperse struggled to deal with a relationship breakdown so he turned to drugs, offering a barmaid methamphetamines and speed, and was busted with almost 2kg of cannabis in his car.

SCOTT Jasperse struggled to deal with a relationship breakdown so he turned to drugs, offering a barmaid methamphetamines and speed, and was busted with almost 2kg of cannabis in his car.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton to supplying a dangerous drug to a person who didn't know they were accepting illicit drugs, possession of suspected drug proceeds, possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Jaspere approached a Blackwater Hotel bartender on April 12, last year and asked if he could give her something.

She said he handed her 0.191 grams of a substance later identified as amphetamine and methamphetamine in a plastic bag which was inside rolled up paper, along with his phone number.

Police attended his residence on April 21 and located seven clip seal bags containing 6.679 grams of amphetamines and methamphetamines, along with 29 grams of cannabis, scales, grinder and water pipe.

Jasperse was then intercepted on the Bruce Hwy at Midgee on May 13 with a bag stashed behind the passenger seat containing 1.802kg of cannabis, which police estimated was worth about $7200 on the street.

Defence barrister Matthew Heelan said Jasperse had been in contact with drugs at a very young age, but it was only during this offending period that he was a regular user and there was an escalation of drug offending.

He said he had a successful 16-year career in the mining industry and was a qualified chef.

"In the last 10 years, he only has two (criminal conviction) entries for drugs," Mr Heelan said.

Justice Martin Burns sentenced Jasperse to an 18-month prison term, declared 283 days pre-sentence custody and suspended the sentence after 283 days, with an operational period of three years.