Man jumped and punched principal’s office window

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
19th Jul 2020 10:34 AM
A MAN who jumped and punched the principal’s office at a Central Queensland high school couldn’t recall why he did it, only that he was angry.

John Henry Anderson-Ross, 24, pleaded guilty on July 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said the defendant was walking along Central St, Mt Morgan, at 10.30pm on May 13.

She said he jumped and punched the glass window of Mount Morgan State High School principal’s office.

She said his girlfriend pushed him away from the scene to stop him doing any more damage.

Police spoke with Anderson-Ross on June 23 and he told them he recalled drinking alcohol and he was angry, but couldn’t recall why he was angry.

Sgt Geddes said $624.38 restitution was sought.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client, who works as a farrier, had fought with his partner on the night of the window damage.

Anderson-Ross was fined $400 and ordered to pay restitution. No conviction was recorded.

