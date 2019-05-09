Man jumps fence to escape police

Shaquille Jerome Broome pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Tuesday to obstructing a police officer in the line of duty.

A YOUNG Blackwater man's first response when police knocked at his door was to run.

Shaquille Jerome Broome pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to obstructing a police officer in the line of duty.

On May 6, police attended an address in Blackwater at 2.30pm to find Broome, 24, who was wanted on a return to prison warrant.

When police knocked on the front door, Broome exited out the back door and was verbally challenged by two constables.

Both officers jumped the side fence and approached the defendant to arrest him. Broome side-stepped both officers and ran towards the side fence and jumped it. The police ran after him and jumped the fence, at which time he ran toward one of the officers. Broome was taken to the ground and arrested.

According to the lawyer for the defence, when police turned up Broome panicked.

"He was desperate not to return to prison,” they said.

"He said there had been some issues previously in custody. He understands police have a job to do and he should have complied. It was more of a fight-or-flight response, a spur of the moment decision with no pre-planning.”

The court was told Broome struggled with police because he had been placed in an extremely uncomfortable position and suffered some injury.

He was sentenced to one-month imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of Tuesday, May 7.