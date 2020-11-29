Man jumps off bridge and swims across Fitzroy River

The Fitzroy Bridge over the Fitzroy River.

POLICE are taking up with a man who reportedly jumped off the Fitzroy Bridge this afternoon.

It is understood a witness saw the man jump off the bridge, swim back to the bank and then climb up the walkway.

He was then seen walking away up Victoria Parade.

Police responded quickly, and located the man walking on Victoria Parade.

Despite the Fitzroy Bridge being a significant height above the water below, the man was described as ‘fine and well’.

It is unclear whether police will take any further action.