Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Crime

Man kept drug stash next to his bed

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DENHAM Lodge tenant was busted with marijuana and a water pipe in his room.

Tom Peddell, 21, pleaded guilty on February 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were taken to the defendant’s room by Denham Lodge staff at 10.20pm on October 20.

She said they located less than one gram of marijuana next to the bed along with a home made bong.

Peddell was ordered to undertake a Drug Diversion session and released on a good behaviour bond for six months with a recognisance of $200.

possess dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        premium_icon Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        News It is claimed BMA failed to provide a safe place of work, safe and or/suitable plant machinery/equipment.

        South Rocky flood levee cost blows out to $189m

        premium_icon South Rocky flood levee cost blows out to $189m

        News State and Federal Governments are concerned about where RRC would find the...

        Rocky grandmother to get married at age 15

        premium_icon Rocky grandmother to get married at age 15

        News Today, on her 15th birthday Koongal’s Sue Silva is getting married.

        Mother’s search for answers finds unique therapy

        premium_icon Mother’s search for answers finds unique therapy

        News A wellness expert’s quest for an alternative therapy to help her son’s autism has...