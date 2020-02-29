Man kept drug stash next to his bed

A DENHAM Lodge tenant was busted with marijuana and a water pipe in his room.

Tom Peddell, 21, pleaded guilty on February 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were taken to the defendant’s room by Denham Lodge staff at 10.20pm on October 20.

She said they located less than one gram of marijuana next to the bed along with a home made bong.

Peddell was ordered to undertake a Drug Diversion session and released on a good behaviour bond for six months with a recognisance of $200.