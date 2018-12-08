Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cigarettes were stolen from a man at a Goonellabah location.
Cigarettes were stolen from a man at a Goonellabah location. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Dec 2018 2:00 PM

LISMORE police are investigating the robbery of more than $1100 worth of cigarettes from the Woolworths carpark in Goonellabah.

At 6.40pm on December 6 a person described as male, Aboriginal, average height, in his 30s and skinny, in company with two Aboriginal children, stole a bag containing $1100 worth of cigarettes from the victim.

After taking the bag, the man kicked the victim in the head.

They were last seen running towards the Caltex service station.

Police are carrying out a forensic examination of the victim's car and CCTV footage will be released soon.

In the meantime police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who knows who did it to contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599.

Police reference is E68061110.

crime northern rivers crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    premium_icon William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    Business 'It's a nice little community': Six businesses all run by Rocky's females

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    Letters to the Editor Devastation was due to government failure to properly manage land

    Where does the future of agriculture training lie now?

    premium_icon Where does the future of agriculture training lie now?

    Education Industry says opportunity will be lost if colleges close

    AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    premium_icon AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    Education They were 'staggered' they weren't asked for input into the closures

    Local Partners