Man kicked partner in the head at party

A MAN who attended a party to get his partner to go home with him to look after their children and was refused, kicked her in the head in response.

The Rockhampton man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of breaching a domestic violence order and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the defendant attended the party at 5pm on July 27 and asked the victim to go home with him but she refused.

"She was fearful she would be bashed,” he said.

Sen Constable Rumford said the defendant kicked the victim in the head and family members had to intervene before police arrived and took him into custody.

He said the next evening, a cleaner found two clip seal bags with 1.46g marijuana in a cell the defendant stayed in.

Sen Constable Rumford said CCTV showed the defendant left the bags there.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client had wanted the victim to return home to help care for the five children.

The court heard the defendant, who had a six-page criminal record, had only finished a two-year parole order two months ago.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered the defendant to 12 months prison with parole release on October 28. Convictions were recorded.