Man kicks in door of hotel room after being locked out

Ashlee Owen Lloyd Washington pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 19 to one count of wilful damage. FILE PHOTO

A man kicked in the door of a Rockhampton hotel after he was locked out of the room because his friends were having sex, a court has heard.

Ashlee Owen Lloyd Washington, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 19 to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Washington and his friends checked into Rockhampton Court Motor Inn on November 6, 2020.

Snr Constable Rumford said sometime during the night, Washington forced the door open, damaging the door and a lock.

He said the following morning, staff noticed the door had been damaged and reported the matter to police.

He said police saw Washington in Toowoomba about 1am on January 2, where he told them he had been staying in the hotel with two friends and at some time during the night had been locked out while they were having sex.

He said Washington told police he had been waiting outside for hours knocking on the door and his friends refused to let him inside.

He said Washington told police he just wanted to get his stuff and leave and was sick of waiting around, so he “booted” the door.

He said no restitution was sought.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said while it was a serious charge, the fact no restitution was sought indicated the amount of damage was “somewhat low”.

Washington was fined $300 with no criminal conviction recorded.

