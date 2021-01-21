Man kicks, smashes servo door to ‘get attention of staff’

Anthony James Davidson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of wilful damage. Picture: Brian Cassidy

Anthony James Davidson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of wilful damage. Picture: Brian Cassidy

A man kicked a locked glass door at a North Rockhampton service station multiple times after dark, causing it to smash, because he was trying to get the console operator’s attention to open the door.

Anthony James Davidson, 46, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Davidson attended Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, at 4am on November 5, 2020 and kicked the front door.

Sgt Dalton said Davidson was asked to leave by the console operator.

He said Davidson then kicked the door a further two times, causing it to smash.

He said $999.95 restitution was sought.

Lawyer David Mills said his client was trying to get the console operator’s attention to open the door.

The court heard the service station was open 24-hours with the door locked at night for security reasons.

Mr Mills said his client thought the sensor wasn’t working and then he heard from the console operator through the two-way speaker system.

He said there was some interaction between his client and the console operator and his client kicked the door a second time, causing it to break.

Davidson was fined $500 and ordered to pay $999.95 restitution with a criminal conviction recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

‘Cranky’ man ransacks adult store, abuses owner

Man kicks in door of hotel room after being locked out

Former Neerkol worker waiting for indictment presentation