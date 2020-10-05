Menu
Man killed after crashing motorcycle into tree

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Oct 2020 11:01 AM | Updated: 1:59 PM
A MAN has been killed after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in the Scenic Rim this morning.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Boonah Rathdowney Road at Maroon just after 9am on Monday morning.

Diversions are in place and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The accident happened 10km in the direction of Rathdowney from the Maroon Dam turn-off.

Police are still at the scene of the accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to reports of a motorcycle crashing into a tree at 9.01am.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the call.

"We assessed one male patient at the scene for critical injuries," he said.

