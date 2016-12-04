38°
Tributes flow for Toowoomba man killed in driveway

Amy Lyne
Alexia Purcell
and | 3rd Dec 2016 6:58 AM Updated: 4th Dec 2016 8:16 AM
Toowoomba man Scott Stallman, 44, with wife Monique, was run over and died in his driveway on Friday night.
UPDATE: A WELL-KNOWN Toowoomba businessman, husband and father is being remembered as a champion of a man and nice bloke.

Scott Stallman, 44, was asleep in his driveway about midnight on Friday after a night out when an Uber driver bringing his wife Monique home ran him over.

Mr Stallman become trapped under the vehicle in his driveway on Flagstone Creek Rd at Middle Ridge and despite emergency services efforts, he was unable to be saved.

 Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man they knew as "Stalls" or "Stally".

"Fell honoured to have spent time with this champion of a man. Rest in peace Scott Stallman… you leave a huge hole in the lives of those privileged enough to have known you mate," Paul Farmer posted.

The scene of the incident where a man died after being run over by an Uber driver. Photo Win News Toowoomba
"So sad. One of the genuine good blokes. We will all miss you Stally, and our thoughts are with you and the rest of the family," Tim Woodhouse wrote.

The Sunday Mail reported the tragedy came after a tough year for the family, with Mr Stallman declared bankrupt in May after three companies owned by the couple - Oz Autoquip Pty, Allstates Truck and Commercial Rental Pty and OAQ Group PTY - were placed into receivership in October 2015.

They reported documents filed with ASIC indicated the firms had debts to hundreds of creditors totalling about $70 million and assets of just over $5 million.

An Uber Spokesman said their thoughts were with the Stallman family at this difficult time.

"We've reached out to police and offered our assistance should they need it."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.   

EARLIER: A MAN has been killed after falling asleep in his driveway in Toowoomba overnight.

Emergency services were called to private property on Flagstone Creek Rd at Middle Ridge about 12.33am to reports the man had been run over by an Uber driver.

The 38-year-old male driver had been bringing the man's wife home from a night out in Toowoomba.

The 44-year-old man was trapped under the vehicle and emergency services worked to free him but he died at the scene. 

A police spokesman said police did attend the incident and were investigating. 

Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon told Seven News the driver was unable to see him because of the camber of the driveway.

"Tragically when they've entered the driveway they haven't been able to see him...and he has been run over."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks queensland police toowoomba uber

