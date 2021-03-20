Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
Crime

Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

by Cormac Pearson, Maddy Morwood
20th Mar 2021 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died and a baby is in a critical condition after a single-car crash in the Bundaberg region early on Friday evening.

The vehicle, which was driven by a woman and had a baby in the back seat, left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

There were two helicopters on the scene one of which flew three-month-old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a doctor on board.

The 28-year-old man died on scene.

The 25-year-old woman driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

Originally published as Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bullying awareness day follows violence at North Rocky school

        Premium Content Bullying awareness day follows violence at North Rocky...

        News Videos posted online earlier this week showed a female student punching a boy in the face repeatedly.

        NAMED: Glenmore players to watch in CQ Challenge Cup

        Premium Content NAMED: Glenmore players to watch in CQ Challenge Cup

        AFL AFL Capricornia 2020 women’s and men’s premiers take on Mackay’s champions.

        LETTERS: Redefining resilience at Beef Australia 2021

        Premium Content LETTERS: Redefining resilience at Beef Australia 2021

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Dual celebration for parkrunner this weekend

        Premium Content Dual celebration for parkrunner this weekend

        Sport ‘I’m excited to finally get there, and I’m pretty excited to be doing it at the...