SHOCK DEATH: A man was found dead at a Campbell St home.
SHOCK DEATH: A man was found dead at a Campbell St home.
Crime

Man killed in Depot Hill home name revealed

Maddelin McCosker
by
23rd Apr 2019 4:09 PM
THE 56-year-old man who was found dead at a home in Depot Hill last week has been identified as Edward Bashford.

Mr Bashford was found with facial injuries at a home in Campbell St about 9.30pm last Tuesday night.

An autopsy to determine cause of death is believed to have taken place on Friday, but police are yet to reveal any information about Mr Bashford's death.

Police say they believe the man had lived in the area for around 10 years, and had been homeless of a number of those years.

At the time of his death, Mr Bashford had been renting a room from a family at the Campbell St home where he was found.

Acting Inspector Luke Peachey told media Mr Bashford had been found by a member of the family he was renting a room off with serious injuries around 9am.

Police have confirmed investigations into the suspicious death are continuing but there is nothing further investigators wish to release at this time

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

