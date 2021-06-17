Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday morning.
A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday morning.
News

Man killed in early morning highway crash

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Jun 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway just north of the rural township of Esk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Both lanes of the highway are still closed 500 metres on either side of the crash with the Forensic Crash Unit and local police officers on scene conducting investigations.

Ipswich Country Patrol Group Acting Inspector John Dawson said preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle has gone off the road before travelling 200 metres through bushland and crashing into trees.

The crash occurred about 2.10am.

Emergency services were notified by a passerby who saw the vehicle on the side of the highway.

Paramedics assessed the man for critical injuries but the man passed away at the scene.

"There was one occupant in the car," Insp. Dawson said.

"We still don't know the crash has occurred."

Insp. Dawson asked anyone who may have any information or who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to immediately contact police.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, all lanes of the highway are blocked between The Chase Drive and Esk Crows Nest Road.

Long delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Originally published as Man killed in early morning highway crash

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s view of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Livestock property sells under the hammer for $1.575 million

        Premium Content Livestock property sells under the hammer for $1.575 million

        Property The Biloela property sold to locals, who were interested in backgrounding...

        Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack

        Premium Content Mum ‘felt she was going to die’ in alleged choking attack

        Crime A man accused of choking his mother allegedly grabbed her and pulled her to the...

        Man hospitalised in CQ bus crash

        Premium Content Man hospitalised in CQ bus crash

        News Paramedics treated a man in his 70s at the scene.