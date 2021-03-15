Man killed in horrific two-car crash

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were also transported to hospital suffering minor injuries.

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were also transported to hospital suffering minor injuries.

UPDATE, 9.05AM: Queensland Ambulance Service has revealed the extent of the injuries suffered at a crash in Garbutt overnight that claimed the life of a middle aged man.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed critical care paramedics assessed four patients at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Dalrymple Road and Nathan Street at 2.41am.

A man in his 30s, believed to be the driver of a VW Amarok, was transported to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury.

A MIDDLE-aged man has been killed in a crash at Townsville overnight. Just after 2.30am, police believe a Volkswagon Amarok travelled through the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St, Garbutt and collided with a Mazda 3. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A man in his 20s was also transported in a serious condition with a spinal injury, and a man in his 20s was transported in a stable condition with chest injuries.

The driver of the Mazda 3, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

EARLIER: A MIDDLE-aged man has been killed in a crash at Townsville overnight.

Just after 2.30am, police believe a Volkswagon Amarok travelled through the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St, Garbutt and collided with a Mazda 3.

A MIDDLE-aged man has been killed in a crash at Townsville overnight. Just after 2.30am, police believe a Volkswagon Amarok travelled through the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St, Garbutt and collided with a Mazda 3. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A 50-year-old local man was driving the Mazda 3 and later died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagon Amarok, a 25-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were also transported to hospital suffering minor injuries.

A MIDDLE-aged man has been killed in a crash at Townsville overnight. Just after 2.30am, police believe a Volkswagon Amarok travelled through the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St, Garbutt and collided with a Mazda 3. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as investigations continue.

Tow trucks towed the vehicles away about 7.30am.

Diversions are in place, however delays are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

A MIDDLE-aged man has been killed in a crash at Townsville overnight. Just after 2.30am, police believe a Volkswagon Amarok travelled through the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St, Garbutt and collided with a Mazda 3. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Man killed in horrific two-car crash