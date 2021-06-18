Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man died at the scene.
The man died at the scene.
News

Man killed in horror train crash

by James Hall
18th Jun 2021 5:23 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM

A man has died and two others were rushed to hospital after two trains collided in Central Queensland.

The two trains were heading west on Friday morning, one empty and the other loaded with coal, when the tragic impact occurred in Westwood, near Rockhampton.

A 49-year-old Margate man who was working at the site died at the scene.

| Westwood Train Collision | Early this afternoon, #RACQ #CapRescue was en-route to Gladstone Hospital when the...

Posted by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service (Official Site) on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Two other workers were also injured, including a 43-year-old who was flown to the Rockhampton Hospital with a broken leg.

The other, a 41-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was transported by road to the same hospital.

The Capricorn Highway was closed for about two hours after the incident and the forensic crash unit are continuing to investigate the tragedy.

More to come

Originally published as Man killed in horror train crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Premium Content Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Rural “I think the little bit of rain we have had around the area has producers wanting to secure their supply going forward and they are chasing cattle to top up their...

        Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Premium Content Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Crime A long-term drug addict took himself out to the Simpson Desert to rid himself of...

        Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        Premium Content Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        News The driver was found in a paddock north of Rockhampton after walking away from his...

        Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        Premium Content Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        News The fire was reportedly caused by a mechanical fault.