FATALITY: A man was killed in an overnight crash at Booubyjan. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
News

Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

Philippe Coquerand
14th Nov 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
A 53-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Booubyjan, north of Goomeri last night.

It was reported that about 9.30pm, a Toyota LandCruiser was travelling north on the Burnett Highway just north of the Old Murgon-Gayndah Road when the vehicle left the road and rolled, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Paramedics treated one patient for critical injuries who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The driver, a 53-year-old Holland Park died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

booubyjan crash editors picks fatality gympie region crash
