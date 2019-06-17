Menu
Killarney police were on scene on Saturday night at Murray's Bridge.
Kevin Farmer
Man killed in weekend bike crash identified

Gerard Walsh
by
16th Jun 2019 3:03 PM
THE man killed in a bike crash east of Warwick late Saturday is 45-year-old Philip Jacobsen.

He lived in Warwick and had worked at the Big W Distribution Centre for the past year.

Mr Jacobsen is the youngest of the six children of long-time Warwick residents Arthur and Mary Jacobsen.

He was riding with another man at 6.30pm Saturday when his bike hit a tree on a property on Cullendore Rd, Murray's Bridge.

He was found by the other man within five minutes of the crash happening and emergency services were called.

The Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Ambulance paramedics worked on the man who had critical injuries when they arrived but he died on the scene.

big w distribution centre crash fatal crash warwick
Warwick Daily News

