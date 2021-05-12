Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died and woman has been injured after a tractor accident on a private property at Gin Gin, west of Bundaberg.
A man has died and woman has been injured after a tractor accident on a private property at Gin Gin, west of Bundaberg.
News

Man killed in tractor accident near Bundaberg

by Rachael Rosel
12th May 2021 12:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died following an incident with a tractor on a private property in the Bundaberg region.

Emergency services were called to a property in Gin Gin at 8.30am where a man was reportedly hit by a tractor leaving him with critical injuries.

Paramedics treated to the man but he died on scene.

A woman who was also involved in the incident was transported to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition with lower leg injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating. 

Originally published as Man killed in tractor accident near Bundaberg

bundaberg editors picks tractor accident workplace death

Just In

    Virus warning for footy fans

    Virus warning for footy fans
    • 12th May 2021 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Riverslea Bridge opened at Rookwood

        Premium Content New Riverslea Bridge opened at Rookwood

        News With the old crossing set to become inundated by the weir’s water, a new 260-metre long bridge has been constructed.

        Man charged after allegedly crashing into parked car

        Premium Content Man charged after allegedly crashing into parked car

        Crime A 19-year-old has been charged with eight offences over the alleged incident.

        Letters: Thanks to our nurses, now more than ever

        Premium Content Letters: Thanks to our nurses, now more than ever

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Injured woman stranded in national park for several hours

        Premium Content Injured woman stranded in national park for several hours

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform a stretcher winch rescue