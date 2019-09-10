Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in motorbike crash on Granite Belt

Tara Miko
by
10th Sep 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in a motorbike crash south-west of Stanthorpe on the Granite Belt.

The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene of the crash at Nundubbermere, a small locality about 20km from Stanthorpe.

The crash on Murphys Crossing Rd near Stanthorpe Texas Rd was reported about 12.15pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, but it is not believed to be connected to the recent bushfires.

Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon confirmed police were investigating the fatality.

"There is nothing to suggest it has anything to do with the fire or smoke associated with the fire," he said.

"It is early days at this stage.

"There are people on the ground trying to establish what has occurred."

Police were trying to contact the man's family and next of kin.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash granite belt mike condon motorbike fatal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Bungundarra fire warning escalates

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Bungundarra fire warning escalates

    News Bungundarra residents warned to be ready to leave the area.

    Family plays special part in league star's medal win

    premium_icon Family plays special part in league star's medal win

    Rugby League Rocky Rugby League celebrates stand-out performers for season 2019

    What made her heart 'jump' into her throat?

    premium_icon What made her heart 'jump' into her throat?

    News Tina drives home to radio reports of fires around her home suburb

    Challenge the Mountain: results and photos

    premium_icon Challenge the Mountain: results and photos

    News Aspiring and Accomplished runners' and cyclists' results