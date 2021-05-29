Menu
A man has taken matters into his own hands after his dog was killed by three others in a violent mauling, killing two of them and injuring another.
Crime

Man kills multiple dogs after horrific attack

by SAM FLANAGAN
29th May 2021 10:37 AM
A Townsville man has taken matters into his own hands after his dog was killed by three others in a violent mauling, killing two of them and injuring another.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said they were called to the private address in Heatley just after 2am after reports of multiple dead dogs.

The spokesman said three pit bulls had attacked and killed a golden retriever.

The owner of the golden retriever has then shot all three pit bulls with a compound bow.

Two of the dogs died while the third, who was hit with two bows, was injured.

It's unknown if the third dog has died since this morning.

It's believed the pit bulls were neighbours with the golden retriever and the incident occurred on Bligh St.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

