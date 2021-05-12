Menu
Zaviar Alexander Scott, 26, was convicted of assault occasioning bodily harm in Maroochydore District Court.
Man knocked out in drunken fight ‘partly to blame’: court

Aisling Brennan
12th May 2021 5:00 AM
A Noosa Heads man who punched a man unconscious during a night out drinking was just trying to break up a fight, a court has heard.

Zaviar Alexander Scott, 26, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to another person and was convicted in Maroochydore District Court on Monday.

Scott had been out drinking with a friend in Noosa in the early hours of April 1, 2018, when two other men started arguing with his friend, the court heard.

The victim and his friend had allegedly told Scott's friend he "stunk".

Crown prosecutor Gerry Elmore said while Scott wasn't the instigator of the fight, he did step in to try to "break it up" when the argument escalated.

Scott had said to the victim he wouldn't want him to "f - king get involved" in the fight before punching him, according to police facts.

Judge Nicole Kefford said the victim hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness as a result of the punch.

He also sustained a fractured jaw, which required surgery.

Scott's barrister Mark Dixon said the facts of the case show his client "clearly didn't wish to get involved" in the fight.

Judge Kefford said the victim had told the court previously he didn't "hold a grudge" against Scott for causing the injuries because he was "partly to blame" having started the fight.

After the matter had been adjourned for a day, Scott was convicted on Tuesday and given an 18-month suspended sentence.

assault charges maroochydore district court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

